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    Listen Live The Eastern Shore's Greatest Hits

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WCTR NEWS

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash just outside of Preston on Saturday night, according to police.  Just before 9:30 p.m., the motorcycle lost control and crashed while traveling southbound on Route 331, according to Maryland State Police.  The crash occurred near Linchester Road, just southeast of Preston. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.  The road was closed for an extended period of time. The crash remains under investigation.   


Earlier this month,  Ah’Niyah Fitchett (22) and Jasiyah Henry (19) both plead guilty to first-degree assault and received three-year prison sentences for their roles in a stabbing at the American Legion Blake-Blackston Post 77 in Easton.  In March of this year, Easton Police responded to a chaotic scene outside the American Legion building on Glenwood Avenue. Shortly after, a victim walked into the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. Due to severe injuries, the victim was flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and was released days later.  Surveillance footage showed a group of five individuals allegedly assaulting the victim inside the building before one man, stabbed him multiple times.  The five co-defendants were facing severe charges, including first-degree attempted murder, but as part of their negotiated plea agreements , the attempted murder counts were dropped in exchange for their guilty pleas to the assault charge.