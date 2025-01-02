Listeners:
Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff reports Andrew Wilkins is wanted for Failure to Comply on original charges of Unlawful Taking of a Motor vehicle, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, Theft $100 to under $1,500, Stealing Another’s Credit Card, and Credit Card Charge of Another Person’s Card $100 to under $1,500. He is 44 ... Read more
Maryland’s second case of the H5N1 bird flu has been detected at a poultry farm in Queen Anne’s County, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Officials learned of the bird flu after conducting a routine sampling of the farm. The birds on the properties are being “depopulated” to prevent the spread of the disease ... Read more
Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff says be aware of a Smishing Scam affecting our area. Scammers are sending fraudulent text messages posing as a road toll collection service, claiming you have an outstanding balance and are at risk of a late fee. If you click the link and complete the form, please immediately ... Read more
In solidarity with the National People’s March being held in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 18, and in communities all over the country, a Chestertown March will be held from 1-2 p.m. on that day, beginning in Memorial Park on High Street in Chestertown. The walk will proceed to Queen Street and Wilmer Park, where short ... Read more
The League of Women Voters of Kent County will host a public forum for the open First District council seat in Chestertown on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in town hall. The Evening Enterprise reports candidates Shelia Austrian and Dawson Hunter will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and then answer questions from the ... Read more
62 year old Harry Risdon Lister III of Grasonville, received a 10-year sentence with all but 27 days suspended for a second-degree assault conviction. The Bay Times and Record Observer reports a judge also ordered Lister to serve 30 months of supervised probation, undergo a mental health evaluation, complete any recommended treatment, abstain from alcohol ... Read more
A Chestertown man charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction of property stemming from a New Year’s Day window- and door-shattering spree on South Cross Street now has a preliminary hearing February 7th in Kent County District court. 32 year old Brandon Phillips is accused of damaging the front window at Empty Hangers consignment shop, ... Read more
A staff report from the Chestertown Town Manager to the Mayor and Town Council, originally proposed for the (postponed) January 2, 2025 town council meeting, will now be submitted to the town council at their January 13, 2025 meeting. According to the Chestertown Spy it defines past and current initiatives, and states that the town ... Read more
The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff advising residents of a recent phone scam circulating in thecommunity where individuals impersonating Sheriff’s Deputies are extorting money from citizens. These scammers call from a spoofed number, making it appear to come from the sheriff’s office and falsely claim that recipients have warrants for their arrest, often ... Read more
Health education classes are being offered this year by the Rural Health Care Transformation initiative at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Three classes will be offered in a series of sessions that begin this month, beginning with, “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy,” a five-session class beginning Jan. 13 that offers tips for ... Read more